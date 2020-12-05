Menu
Melvin Hershey
1926 - 2020
BORN
July 17, 1926
DIED
November 23, 2020
Melvin Hershey's passing at the age of 94 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Ulysses, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Melvin in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service website.

Published by Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Gold Church
2402 SR 49 W, Ulysses, Pennsylvania 16948
Nov
29
Calling hours
1:30p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Gold Church
2402 SR 49W, Ulysses, Pennsylvania
Nov
29
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Gold Church
2402 SR 49 W, Ulysses, Pennsylvania 16948
Nov
30
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery
1514 Village Road, Strasburg, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
