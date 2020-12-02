Melvin Johnson's passing at the age of 84 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Homes in Painesville, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Melvin in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Homes website.
Published by Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Homes on Dec. 2, 2020.
