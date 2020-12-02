Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Melvin Johnson
1936 - 2020
BORN
July 19, 1936
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
General Motors
Melvin Johnson's passing at the age of 84 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Homes in Painesville, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Melvin in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Homes website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Homes on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave., Painesville, OH 44077
Dec
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Calvary Assembly of God
28870 Chardon Rd., Willoughby Hills, Ohio
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Calvary Assembly of God Church
28870 Chardon Road, Willoughby Hills, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.