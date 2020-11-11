Menu
Melvin Page
1928 - 2020
BORN
January 20, 1928
DIED
November 9, 2020
ABOUT
US Navy
Melvin Page's passing at the age of 92 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A. in Hyattsville, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Melvin in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A. website.

Published by Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A. on Nov. 11, 2020.
I always loved crabbing with Grandpop and remembered when I was little, he sometimes would take a crab out of the bucket and put it on the ground. It would scare me but now looking back it’s funny! The crab feasts were a big part of my childhood and he was a big part of that !
April Page Tomascik
Grandchild
November 11, 2020
Melvin showed us how to squeeze every drop out of life. Attitude is what sees us through. These lessons are enduring and help us to get through any storm that comes our way.
Pat Murray
Friend
November 11, 2020