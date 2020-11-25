Melvin Robinson's passing at the age of 85 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gompf Funeral Service in Cardington, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Melvin in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gompf Funeral Service website.
Published by Gompf Funeral Service on Nov. 25, 2020.
