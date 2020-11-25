Menu
Melvin Robinson
1935 - 2020
BORN
October 12, 1935
DIED
November 22, 2020
Melvin Robinson's passing at the age of 85 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gompf Funeral Service in Cardington, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Christ the King Community Church
15598 McClelland Rd., Fredericktown, Ohio
Nov
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Christ the King Community Church
15598 McClelland Rd., Fredericktown, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Gompf Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Lori Lambert
November 25, 2020
Jean, Melvin, Mark, Dan, Mike and Don, so sorry to hear of your loss. Praying for comfort during this time. Miss seeing you. John and Martha Clark
John Clark
Friend
November 24, 2020
rodrick fling
November 24, 2020
Karen Irwin
November 24, 2020
Terrie Radcliff
November 23, 2020