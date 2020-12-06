Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Melvin Rusk
1948 - 2020
BORN
September 5, 1948
DIED
December 4, 2020
Melvin Rusk's passing at the age of 72 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bales' Funeral Home in Camden, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Melvin in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bales' Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Bales' Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Bales' Funeral Home
249 N. Main St., Camden, Ohio 45311
Dec
8
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Bales' Funeral Home
249 N. Main St., Camden, Ohio 45311
Funeral services provided by:
Bales' Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.