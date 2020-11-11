Melvin Roy Taylor







On November 9, 2020 Melvin Roy Taylor passed away peacefully at the age of 91 at his home in Centerville, Utah.



Melvin was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 27, 1929. He attended West High School and after graduation he married his sweetheart Ruth Whitman Harrison Taylor. They were married 69 years until her passing in March 2017.



He worked for Chevron Oil Refinery for 33 years after he retired he started his own shot making business. He researched and improved the design of the machines, and he was able to travel the United States selling his shot makers.



He was a man of few words, but his life and his actions have had an enduring impact on his family and friends. Survived by his children Leland Taylor, Linda (Robert) Streeter, JoAnn (Donald) Black, Sue Ure; 11 grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren.



Preceded in death by his parents Homer and Edith Taylor, wife Ruth Taylor; sisters Bernice Parshall, Evelyn Taylor, Janice Fewkes, Carole Adams and son-in-law Bernie Ure.



Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral will be by invitation.



Interment will take place Friday, November 13, 2020 at Centerville City Cemetery under the directions of Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary- Bountiful from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.