Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Melvin Wieber
1945 - 2020
BORN
December 8, 1945
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
st. joseph catholic church
U.S. Army
vfw
Melvin Wieber's passing at the age of 74 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home in St. Johns, MI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Melvin in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Keck-Coleman Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy, St. Johns, Michigan 48879
Nov
15
Rosary
5:00p.m.
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy, St. Johns, Michigan 48879
Nov
16
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
109 Linden St., St. Johns, Michigan 48879
Nov
16
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Mt. Rest Cemetery
E. Steel St., St. Johns, Michigan 48879
Nov
16
Interment
11:20a.m.
Mt. Rest Cemetery
E. Steel St., St. Johns, Michigan 48879
Funeral services provided by:
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.