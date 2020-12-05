Menu
Melvin Wiland
1925 - 2020
BORN
August 31, 1925
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
United States Navy
Melvin Wiland's passing at the age of 95 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boal Funeral Service Pa in Westernport, MD .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Boal Funeral Service Pa website.

Published by Boal Funeral Service Pa on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Liberty Christian Fellowship
14200 McMullen Highway, Cresaptown, Maryland 21505
Dec
4
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Liberty Christian Fellowship
14200 McMullen Highway, Cresaptown, Maryland 21505
Funeral services provided by:
Boal Funeral Service Pa
