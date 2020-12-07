Menghwa Hwang's passing at the age of 49 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heritage Funeral Home - Harker Heights in Harker Heights, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Menghwa in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Heritage Funeral Home - Harker Heights website.
Published by Heritage Funeral Home - Harker Heights on Dec. 7, 2020.
