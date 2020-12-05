Menu
Mercedes Medina
1959 - 2020
BORN
September 24, 1959
DIED
November 30, 2020
Mercedes Medina's passing at the age of 61 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hawkins Funeral Home - Decatur
405 E Main St, Decatur, Texas 76234
Dec
4
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Hawkins Funeral Home - Decatur
405 E Main St, Decatur, Texas 76234
Funeral services provided by:
Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home
