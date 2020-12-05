Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Merl Morris
1950 - 2020
BORN
June 4, 1950
DIED
October 29, 2020
Merl Morris's passing at the age of 70 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grand Valley Funeral Homes in Grand Junction, CO .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Merl in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Grand Valley Funeral Homes website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Grand Valley Funeral Homes on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
3
Viewing
6:30a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Church of the Firstborn
3150 B Rd., Grand Junction, Colorado 81503
Nov
3
Funeral service
6:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Church of the Firstborn
3150 B Rd., Grand Junction, Colorado 81503
Nov
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Church of the Firstborn
3150 B Rd., Grand Junction, Colorado 81503
Nov
5
Interment
10:00a.m.
Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado
2830 Riverside Parkway, Grand Junction, Colorado 81501
Funeral services provided by:
Grand Valley Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.