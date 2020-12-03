Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Merle Bunting
1935 - 2020
BORN
April 4, 1935
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
Trinity United Methodist Church
Merle Bunting's passing at the age of 85 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson in Poquoson, VA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Merle in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home
836 POQUOSON AVENUE, POQUOSON, Virginia 23662
Funeral services provided by:
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.