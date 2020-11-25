Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Merle Embleton
1936 - 2020
BORN
March 6, 1936
DIED
November 13, 2020
Merle Embleton's passing at the age of 84 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pippin Funeral Home in Camden Wyoming, DE .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Merle in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pippin Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Pippin Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Greenwood Mennonite School
12802 Mennonite School Road, Greenwood, Delaware
Nov
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Greenwood Mennonite Cemetery, Greenwood
Funeral services provided by:
Pippin Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
My deepest sympathy to the Embleton Family for the loss of your loved one, Merle, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
November 22, 2020