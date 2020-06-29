Merlin "Abe" Tracy, 85, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend departed this life to eternally join his loving wife who preceded him in death 6 weeks ago. He died doing what he loved most, working in his garden on June 27, 2020.



Merlin was born March 10, 1935 in Yost, Utah to Abraham and Clara Tracy. He was their only son with 4 sisters. He grew up in Yost and Brigham City and loved them both dearly. He truly was a cowboy/pioneer at heart and loved working in the soil. He married his high school sweetheart, Deanna Larsen, in the Salt Lake City Temple on August 26, 1955, thus celebrating 65 years of marriage this year. He graduated from Utah State University in 1957 in Electrical Engineering and started his 33-year career at Sperry/Unisys soon after.



He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings including stake missionary, ward clerk and historian, and enjoyed many stake dances. He also loved visiting foreign lands by cruise ship, playing Pinocle with their group for the last 50 years, photography and working on his computer researching history.



Dad and Grandpa were his favorite names to be called. He cherished each of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time with his posterity sharing his stories and family history.



Merlin is survived by his children Kevin Tracy, Tamara (Mark) Howard, Merlynn (Mark) Flake, Teresa (Mario) Giordani, Ryan (Michelle) Tracy, 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; as well as sisters Anita Kelson and Darlene Pickering. He was proceeded in death by his parents, wife and sisters, Verla Jensen and Melva Kunzler.



Due to Covid-19 a private family viewing will be held on July 1 at Russon Mortuary in Bountiful, followed by graveside services at the Centerville City Cemetery.



Our minds will hold and treasure the memories and our hearts will forever carry his legacy and love.





Published by Legacy from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.