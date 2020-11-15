Menu
Merlinda Santana
1932 - 2020
BORN
November 3, 1932
DIED
November 11, 2020
Merlinda Santana's passing at the age of 88 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nampa Funeral Home in Nampa, ID .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Nampa Funeral Home website.

Published by Nampa Funeral Home on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Nampa Funeral Home
415 12th Avenue South, Nampa, ID 83651
Nov
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Paul's Catholic Church
, Nampa, Idaho
Funeral services provided by:
Nampa Funeral Home
