Merriam Norman
1941 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1941
DIED
January 1, 2020
Merriam Norman's passing at the age of 78 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Forest Park West Cemetery - Shreveport in Shreveport, LA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Lakeside Baptist Church
Elvis Presley Blvd.
Nov
7
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Forest Park West Cemetery
4000 Meriwether Rd
Forest Park West Cemetery - Shreveport
GUEST BOOK
Mrs. Norman was my 10th grade Teacher. They don't make them like her
any more. God just added another angel to his throne...
Class of 1984
Student
November 8, 2020
George. Your mother will always be your light just as you have always been a shining light for her. Love and prayers to you and the family.
Lawauna Tapo
Friend
November 7, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
JERRY EALY
Friend
November 6, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person and teacher.
Earnstine Kirkendoll Kerley
Student
November 6, 2020
Mrs. Norman was the best high school Cosmetology teacher ever! Thank you for touching the lives of so many young people at BTW and young people at Lakeside B.C. under the leadership of Pastor Amos Terrell and Sister Dorothy Calhoun Terrell. Now, it's time for your reward in heaven, so take your rest. You were my favorite teacher at BTW c/o 1973. Rest In Peace.
Earnstine Kirkendoll Kerley
Student
November 6, 2020
SORRY TO HEAR OF YOUR MOMS PASSING TIKI..I WILL BE PRAYING FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY..SHE WAS ALWAYS SMILING AND ALWAYS TALKING OF HOW PROUD SHE WAS OF YOU..MAY YOU CONTINUE TO SERVE AND BE DEDICATED TO KEEPING HER LEGACY ALIVE..LOVE YA BRUH..
LATARCHAU WILKINS
Friend
November 5, 2020