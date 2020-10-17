Merrill J Beck passed away at the age of 74, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, working in his garage, doing what he loved. He was born May 1, 1946, in Montpelier, Idaho, to Worthy J. and LaRue Beck.
Merrill grew up in Ovid, Idaho as one of 4 children on his parents' farm. He served an LDS mission to the Great Lakes Michigan area in 1966-1968.
He then obtained an Automotive degree from Weber State College where he met and married his sweetheart, Anthea Klein, in the Logan Temple. They settled in Roy, Utah and had four children. He later obtained a degree in and taught Fire Science at Utah Valley Community College.
Merrill worked as a certified mechanic his entire adult life. He was a volunteer firefighter for Roy City for 7 years, a CNA for 7 years, but he is most known for his 20 years of service as a Fire Captain/EMT at Roy City where he built many lifelong friendships, left a legacy of caring, and paved the way for his sons to join the department.
Merrill was a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Through the years, he served in many callings including scouting and in the Bishopric. Anthea and Merrill were serving a mission at the Family History Center in Layton. They celebrated their 51st anniversary this past August.
Merrill enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, restoring vehicles, traveling, and most of all spending time with his family and dog Coal. Things we will miss about him are his crooked smile, his dad-jokes, his willingness to help anyone, his unconditional love, his facebook-saviness (or lack thereof), the value of working hard and the importance of family. But most of all…we will miss him.
Merrill is survived by his wife Anthea, his siblings Michael (Susan) Beck of Bountiful; Darlene (Joe) Garlick of Pleasant Grove; Corey (Missy) Beck of Gillette, Wyoming. His children Tiffani (Wes) Sharp of West Warren, Brandon (Crystal) Beck of Perry, Cameron (Angie) Beck of West Haven, Misty (John) of Castle Rock, Colorado; 12 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Roy Myers Mortuary, 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah. A viewing will be held for friends and family on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m., and prior to services on Tuesday morning October 20, 2020 9:30-10:30 am. Interment to follow funeral services at the Roy City cemetery.
Live-stream services may be seen at 'Myers Mortuary & Evergreen Memorial Park' Facebook page, as well as at the bottom of Merrill's obituary page, starting at 11:00 a.m.
In Lieu of flowers you may make a donation to Firehero.org
in Merrill's name.
Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.