Merryl Walker
1950 - 2020
March 29, 1950
November 24, 2020
Merryl Walker's passing at the age of 70 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette, TN .

Published by Anderson & Son Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Anderson & Son Funeral Home
Condolences to the Walker family. May God help you to endure the heartache during your time of bereavement.
November 26, 2020