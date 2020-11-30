Menu
Merton Brown
1932 - 2020
BORN
March 10, 1932
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Air Force
Merton Brown's passing at the age of 88 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Holbrook Mortuary in Salt Lake City, UT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Merton in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Holbrook Mortuary website.

Published by Holbrook Mortuary on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Holbrook Mortuary
3251 South 2300 East, Salt Lake City, Utah 84109
