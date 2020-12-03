Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Micah Garrett
1994 - 2020
BORN
June 6, 1994
DIED
November 25, 2020
Micah Garrett's passing at the age of 26 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Coleman & Hicks Funeral Home and Crematory - Michigan City in Michigan City, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Micah in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Coleman & Hicks Funeral Home and Crematory - Michigan City website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Coleman & Hicks Funeral Home and Crematory - Michigan City on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Coleman & Hicks Funeral Home and Crematory - Michigan City
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.