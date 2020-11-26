Menu
Michael Abbott
1957 - 2020
BORN
February 14, 1957
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
Greendale Cemetery
Michael Abbott's passing at the age of 63 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Neal's Funeral Home - Osgood in Osgood, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Neal's Funeral Home - Osgood website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Neal's Funeral Home
306 S. Walnut Street, Osgood, Indiana 47037
Nov
28
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Neal's Funeral Home
306 S. Walnut Street, Osgood, Indiana 47037
Neal's Funeral Home - Osgood
