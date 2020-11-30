Michael Alford's passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Seals Funeral Home in Fortville, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michael in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Seals Funeral Home website.
Published by Seals Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
