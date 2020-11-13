Menu
Michael Atkins
1952 - 2020
BORN
November 12, 1952
DIED
November 9, 2020
Michael Atkins's passing at the age of 67 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by PREMIER SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS in Oliver Springs, TN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the PREMIER SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS website.

Published by PREMIER SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Racepath Church Cemetery
, Ellenboro, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
PREMIER SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS
