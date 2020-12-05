Menu
Michael Balanda
1934 - 2020
BORN
November 5, 1934
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Michael Balanda's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barber Memorial Home, Inc. in Johnson City, NY .

Published by Barber Memorial Home, Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
