Michael Barresi
1971 - 2020
BORN
December 21, 1971
DIED
November 9, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Army National Guard
Michael Barresi's passing at the age of 48 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by John Everett & Sons Funeral Home in Natick, MA .

Published by John Everett & Sons Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street, Natick, MA 01760
Nov
21
Funeral
9:00a.m.
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street, Natick, MA 01760
Nov
21
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Linus Church
119 Hartford St, Natick, Massachusetts
Nov
21
Interment
St. Patrick Cemetery
, Natick , Massachusetts
Funeral services provided by:
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
To the entire Barresi Family,
So sorry to hear of Mike's passing. Please our accept deepest sympathy.
Sincerely,
Al & Zarri Dhembe
Al & Zarri Dhembe
November 17, 2020