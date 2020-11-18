Menu
Michael Beatty
1965 - 2020
BORN
January 2, 1965
DIED
November 16, 2020
Michael Beatty's passing at the age of 55 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Earl-Grossman Funeral Home in Argos, IN .

Published by Earl-Grossman Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Maple Grove Cemetery
16100 Juniper Road, Argos, Indiana 46501
Funeral services provided by:
Earl-Grossman Funeral Home
