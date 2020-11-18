Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael Bencivenga
1955 - 2020
BORN
June 9, 1955
DIED
November 5, 2020
ABOUT
United States Navy
Michael Bencivenga's passing at the age of 65 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Scott Funeral Home in Erie, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michael in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Scott Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Scott Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Scott Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I will always have wonderful memories of Mike and grateful that we stayed in touch over the years. My prayers go out to his family.
Robin Bencivenga
November 13, 2020