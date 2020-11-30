Menu
Michael Bergeron
1989 - 2020
BORN
July 16, 1989
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
Eagle Scout
Michael Bergeron's passing at the age of 31 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by West Haven Funeral Home, Inc. in West Haven, CT .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Bernadette Church
, New Haven, Connecticut
Nov
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Bernadette Church
385 Townsend Avenue, New Haven, Connecticut 06512
Funeral services provided by:
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Godspeed, Brother Knight
Michael Castellano
Classmate
November 22, 2020