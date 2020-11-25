Michael Blackmore's passing at the age of 69 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Webb Rodrick Funeral Home - Independence in Independence, KS .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michael in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Webb Rodrick Funeral Home - Independence website.
Published by Webb Rodrick Funeral Home - Independence on Nov. 25, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.