Michael (Mick) Scott Burroughs



March 17, 1945 – June 21, 2020







Born in Ogden Utah son of Alfred Pellicia and Phyllis Fronk. He was adopted by Kendall Burroughs. After Kendall's death, Renzo Tomaselli embraced the role of his father figure.



He was raised in Ogden Utah and attended Ben Lomond High School. Later in life he graduated from Weber State University, something he was very proud of.



Dad married the love of his life Bernice (Niecie) Campbell, in May of 1983. Together they enjoyed an active lifestyle doing all things the Wasatch Mountains have to offer. They loved being in nature together. Their adventures led them to Wisconsin, where he remained by her side until her passing in March of 2017.



He is survived by his children Randy (Patricia) Todd, Troy (Cindy) Todd, Andy (Tracy) Todd, Tina (Jeremy) Wright, Shane Burroughs, Brett (Nikki) Burroughs, Kristen (Brandon) Nelson and Brandon Burroughs and 25 Grandchildren and 22 Great Grandchildren



A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Ogden Utah. Funeral services will be held on Thursday July 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Ogden, Utah.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.