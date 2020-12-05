Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael Butler
1990 - 2020
BORN
July 25, 1990
DIED
November 27, 2020
Michael Butler's passing at the age of 30 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hope Valley Funeral Service & Cremation in Clinton, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michael in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hope Valley Funeral Service & Cremation website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Hope Valley Funeral Service & Cremation on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 2:30p.m.
Turkey Fire Department
Dec
2
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Turkey Fire Department
390 North Main Street, Turkey, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Hope Valley Funeral Service & Cremation
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Sabrina Munoz
December 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Heath Ann
Friend
December 2, 2020