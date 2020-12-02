Menu
Michael Cannon
1957 - 2020
BORN
July 9, 1957
DIED
November 28, 2020
Michael Cannon's passing at the age of 63 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium in Batesburg-Leesville, SC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium website.

Published by Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Barr-Price Funeral Home Batesburg-Leesville Chapel
256 Main Street, Leesville, South Carolina 29070
Dec
5
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Tabernacle Baptist Church
607 Kestrel Dr, Leesville, South Carolina 29070
Funeral services provided by:
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
