Michael Carbone
1947 - 2020
BORN
October 31, 1947
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
Erie Fire DePartment
US Army
Michael Carbone's passing at the age of 73 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Quinn Funeral Home in Erie, PA .

Published by Quinn Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street, Erie, Pennsylvania
Nov
21
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street, Erie, Pennsylvania
I grew up listening to Mike on WCCK in Erie when he was Mike West and later Fast Eddie Stanton. Great radio dj and great guy. Condolences to family and friends.
John Gallagher
Acquaintance
November 19, 2020
Joy & Family,
I'm so sad to have learned about Mike passing. Several years ago he introduced me to my first husband & was the best man at our wedding. He was a fun person and I have many memories that come to mind & they are all good. His family meant everything to him, I knew his 2 uncles and he spoke often about his love for all of you. My deepest sympathies and condolences. Bless your family.
Jane Lipchik-Sanders
Friend
November 19, 2020
Rest in Peace Mike. My condolences to your family. I worked with Mike in the Electrical Div..
George Bernardini
Coworker
November 19, 2020
Thank you for your military service American Hero! Rest in Peace.
RW
November 19, 2020