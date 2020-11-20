Menu
Michael Cardinale
1946 - 2020
BORN
November 8, 1946
DIED
November 18, 2020
Michael Cardinale's passing at the age of 74 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home in Hudson, MA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Tighe Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central St., Hudson, Massachusetts 01749
Nov
23
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
Saint Michael's Parish
21 Manning St., Hudson, Massachusetts 01749
Funeral services provided by:
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
