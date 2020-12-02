Menu
Michael Chansignavong
1980 - 2020
BORN
June 6, 1980
DIED
November 28, 2020
Michael Chansignavong's passing at the age of 40 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford, MA .

Published by Paradis-Givner Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main Street, Oxford, Massachusetts 01540
Funeral services provided by:
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
