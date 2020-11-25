Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael Ciaramella
1947 - 2020
BORN
March 15, 1947
DIED
November 24, 2020
Michael Ciaramella's passing at the age of 73 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wolfe Memorial, Inc. in Pittsburgh, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michael in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wolfe Memorial, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Wolfe Memorial, Inc. on Nov. 25, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Wolfe Memorial, LLC.
3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15221
Nov
28
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wolfe Memorial, LLC.
3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15221
Nov
28
Funeral service
8:00p.m.
Wolfe Memorial, LLC.
3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15221
Funeral services provided by:
Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.