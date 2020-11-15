Menu
Michael Ciglar
1957 - 2020
BORN
October 30, 1957
DIED
October 15, 2020
ABOUT
ymca
Michael Ciglar's passing at the age of 62 on Thursday, October 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mehl's Colonial Chapel in Watsonville, CA .

Published by Mehl's Colonial Chapel on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Mehl's Colonial Chapel
GUEST BOOK
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mitchell & Bonita Chase
Friend
November 2, 2020
I truly enjoyed Michael's calming manor. Michael was a pleasure to work with for many years and someone I would always ask questions or opinions of. He enjoyed serving his community and loved him family. God bless you my friend.
Vincent Bedolla
Coworker
October 27, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Molly Resetar
Family
October 22, 2020