Michael Ciglar's passing at the age of 62 on Thursday, October 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mehl's Colonial Chapel in Watsonville, CA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michael in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mehl's Colonial Chapel website.
Published by Mehl's Colonial Chapel on Nov. 15, 2020.
