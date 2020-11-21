Menu
Michael Collard
1956 - 2020
BORN
July 25, 1956
DIED
November 20, 2020
Michael Collard's passing at the age of 64 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by William Thompson & Son Funeral Home in White Cottage, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the William Thompson & Son Funeral Home website.

Published by William Thompson & Son Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Drive, White Cottage, Ohio 43791
Nov
24
Funeral service
8:00p.m.
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Drive, White Cottage, Ohio 43791
Funeral services provided by:
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
