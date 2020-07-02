Michael Cook Jones
June 26, 1944 ~ June 29, 2020
Michael Cook Jones, 76, passed away peacefully at his favorite place and home of 50 years in Hooper on Monday, June 29, 2020.
He was born on June 26, 1944 to Cora Eleanor Cook and Glen Murdock Jones in Clearfield, where he grew up on Villa Drive.
Mike married his bride, Gloria June McKenzie, on April 23, 1965. Mike and Gloria recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary.
Mike retired from Hill Air Force Base as a sheet metal worker.
He loved to spend his time in the barn with his horses and always with at least one dog by his side. Mike was a man with many talents, his projects were always done to perfection. He was an exceptional welder, a talented farrier, a knowledgeable horseman, and a cowboy born in the wrong era. There was not a problem he could not fix, even if it took him a few years to start on it.
Mike was often found at the stove drinking a cup of coffee and talking with his brothers and sisters on the phone. Mike was very proud of his bride Gloria's talents, making sure to show them off to all who stopped by.
He was very proud of his children; Sean (Ann) Jones, Ashley Loftus, and Jess Jones, whom he loved very much. He adored and was so proud of his grandchildren; Jacob (Ashton), Hannah, Shyann, Quincee, Braxton, Taylor, Whitney, and Aubrey. Because of Grandpa Mike, his grandchildren all have a love for "pocket" lifesavers, jerky, and Sunny D. They have fond memories of playing in the barn, building a tarp swimming pool, or riding in a trailer pulled by Grandpa on the lawnmower. Grandpa Mike always made visits fun and so hard to leave.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, brother Doyle Cook, sister-in-law Cleo, brother Max, and father and mother-in-law Wayne and Mary McKenzie. Mike is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and his dear sisters Madeline (Wayne) Barlow, Nancy (Wes) Rutledge, and sister-in-law Rosemary Jones.
Family graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 7th at 1 p.m. at the Avon Cemetery, a place that is very dear to Mike. Mike was a generous man who put others first.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please donate to your favorite charity
.
Published by Legacy from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.