Our loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend, Michael Lee Crillo, 61 passed away peacefully at his home in Corinne on July 8, 2020.

He was born on December 14, 1958 to Amos Gail and Genevieve Bergstrom Crillo. He enjoyed his time growing up in Iowa and Minnesota. He was also very close to his brother and sisters and spoke fondly of their childhood.

He married Natalie Singh on April 1, 1987 in South Dakota. Together they raised their daughter Cheri, who was his pride and joy. They later divorced but remained close friends.

Michael worked in Maintenance Procurement at Vulcraft Steel, where he had been employed for 29 years. He was more than an employee or a coworker, but a friend to all who knew him.

Michael enjoyed reading & writing. He loved to tell stories through his writing and was an amazing storyteller. He also enjoyed cooking & movies some of his favorites included: Star Wars, Star Trek, Batman, and Indiana Jones. He loved the holidays and holiday traditions with his grandkids. He also loved spending time with his family, especially his daughter & grandkids. They meant the world to him.

Surviving are his daughter, Cheri Fifield; two grandchildren, Ashley and Salem; two sisters, Debbie (Horacio) Rosas; Christine Toth, and his beloved mother-in-law, Margarita Singh.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one granddaughter, Abbigail Lily Fifield, his brother, Dennis, his brother-in-law, Robert Toth and his father-in-law, Peter Singh.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, UT. Please wear a mask when attending the viewing.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Gillies Funeral Chapel, PO BOX 704, Brigham City, Utah 84302 to help offset funeral expenses.

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.