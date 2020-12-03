Menu
Michael Crossley
1954 - 2020
BORN
August 24, 1954
DIED
November 20, 2020
Michael Crossley's passing at the age of 66 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kok Funeral Home in St. Paul Park, MN .

Published by Kok Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Kok Funeral Home
