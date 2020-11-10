Menu
Michael Darnell
1965 - 2020
BORN
September 23, 1965
DIED
November 7, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Michael Darnell's passing at the age of 55 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory - Monmouth in Monmouth, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michael in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory - Monmouth website.

Published by McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory - Monmouth on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory - Monmouth
1007 N G St P.O. Box 444, Monmouth, IL 61462
Funeral services provided by:
McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory - Monmouth
