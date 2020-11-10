Michael Darnell's passing at the age of 55 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory - Monmouth in Monmouth, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michael in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory - Monmouth website.
Published by McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory - Monmouth on Nov. 10, 2020.
