Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael Duby
1951 - 2020
BORN
October 17, 1951
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
General Motors
Michael Duby's passing at the age of 69 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home & Crematory Services in Salem, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michael in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home & Crematory Services website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home & Crematory Services on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Higgins - Reardon Funeral Homes
4303 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44515
Funeral services provided by:
Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home & Crematory Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.