Michael Elliott
1947 - 2020
BORN
November 29, 1947
DIED
November 8, 2020
Michael Elliott's passing at the age of 72 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Adams Funeral Home in Sidney, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Adams Funeral Home website.

Published by Adams Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road, Sidney, Ohio
Nov
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Rosewood United Methodist Church
6543 Rosewood-Quincy Rd, Rosewood, Ohio
Adams Funeral Home
