Michael Evans
2000 - 2020
BORN
August 18, 2000
DIED
November 18, 2020
Michael Evans's passing at the age of 20 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon in Macon, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michael in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon website.

Published by Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home - MAC
3275 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, Georgia 31206
Nov
22
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA 31206
Nov
23
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Good Samaritan Society Cemetery
3268 Avondale Mill Road, Macon, Georgia
Funeral services provided by:
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
