Michael Felice
1949 - 2020
BORN
February 10, 1949
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Michael Felice's passing at the age of 71 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc. in Greensburg, PA .

Published by Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601
Nov
19
Service
7:00p.m.
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601
GUEST BOOK
So sorry to all Family and Friends I have know Michael since grade school and spent many afternoons at the Felice household. We had alot of great times together and even later in Life all the game feeds and business dealings RIP Brave Warrior never forget that smile bro. Blessings Prayers Healing Thoughts to all Family members and Friends! Mike Ross Viera Florida
Mike Ross III
Friend
November 17, 2020