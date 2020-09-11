Michael Arthur Flores, 63, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Arizona on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was born on November 11, 1957 in Los Angeles, California, the son of Arthur Valdez and Micaela Almaguer Flores. After living in the Los Angeles and Northern California Redding area he settled in Concho, AZ.



Michael was a God fearing man. He was an entrepreneur and a jack of all trades. Michael enjoyed working on a little bit of everything including gardening; he had a green thumb. He also enjoyed fishing and surfing. Michael especially enjoyed spending time with his family and he will be greatly missed. Michael believed in the benefit of cannabis and was a huge activist for it. Michael's loved ones referred to him as "The Big Guy" for his apparent love of food. Michael enjoyed both cooking and eating food of all kinds.



Michael is survived by his sons, Travis Morgan and Paul Morgan both of Pleasant View; daughter, Jasmine Flores of Washington Terrace; step-daughter, Kaylee Butler of Payson; two grandchildren; and his brothers, Arthur, Richard and Dave all of California. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Flores; parents and brother, Joe.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.