Michael Frazee
1940 - 2020
BORN
July 29, 1940
DIED
November 17, 2020
Michael Frazee's passing at the age of 80 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services in Indianapolis, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 1:00p.m.
St. Philip Neri Catholic Church
550 N. Rural Street, Indianapolis, Indiana
Dec
5
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
St. Philip Neri Catholic Church
550 N. Rural St.
Last visited Mike at our 50th class reunion. Always enjoyed his upbeat attitude. I'm confident the family is very proud of all the lives he touched.
Tom Ulsas
Classmate
November 29, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Ruel J Long
Friend
November 28, 2020
Michael was a class mate of mine at Holy Cross. Graduation from the 8th. grade was the last time I saw Michael. God bless Michael and his family.
H. LEO CLEMENTS
Classmate
November 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ruel J Long
Friend
November 27, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Ruel J Long
Friend
November 27, 2020