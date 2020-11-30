Michael Fye's passing at the age of 46 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hayes Funeral & Cremation Service in Bolingbrook, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michael in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hayes Funeral & Cremation Service website.
Published by Hayes Funeral & Cremation Service on Nov. 30, 2020.
