Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael Gamble
1952 - 2020
BORN
February 8, 1952
DIED
November 29, 2020
Michael Gamble's passing at the age of 68 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula, MS .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michael in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home Pascagoula
4811 Telephone Rd, Pascagoula, Mississippi 39567
Funeral services provided by:
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
December 2, 2020